S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €30.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SANT. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €28.00 ($32.56).

Shares of ETR:SANT opened at €20.34 ($23.65) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 28.45. S&T has a 1 year low of €15.20 ($17.67) and a 1 year high of €25.16 ($29.26).

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

