Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 47,240 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,312,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,240 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.22% of MGIC Investment worth $54,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 29.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,918,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,338,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,283,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,094,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 32.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,503,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 857,460 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 55.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,385,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 846,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

NYSE:MTG traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,025. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $318.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

In other news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 88,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,227,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,882,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,104,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $77,766.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,245.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,082. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.