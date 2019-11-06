Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 221,258 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,258 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Tyson Foods worth $70,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $9,537,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 18.1% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,222,000. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,183,000 after acquiring an additional 872,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,879. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.26.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

