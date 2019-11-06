Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,963 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Omnicom Group worth $52,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,748,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,028,158,000 after buying an additional 2,606,099 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,465,000 after buying an additional 1,646,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after buying an additional 1,014,998 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,650,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,927,000 after buying an additional 951,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,086,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,814,000 after buying an additional 721,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $35,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

