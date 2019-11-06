Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $62.36 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Eversource Energy worth $62,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 478.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $62.61 and a one year high of $86.55. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ES. ValuEngine cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.45.

In other Eversource Energy news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

