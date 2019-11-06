Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,771 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Cummins worth $58,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 102.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.48. The company had a trading volume of 160,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $181.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Cfra lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Standpoint Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

