Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,838 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.47% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $66,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura assumed coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.04.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $570,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $2,603,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,726 shares of company stock worth $3,202,742 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,862. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

