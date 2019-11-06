RUS DIV/ETF (ASX:RDV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of RUS DIV/ETF (ASX:RDV) rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$30.35 ($21.52) and last traded at A$30.19 ($21.41), approximately 5,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$30.14 ($21.38).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$30.09.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.464 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

