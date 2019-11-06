Rupaya Price Up 13.9% Over Last Week (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. Rupaya has a total market cap of $31,600.00 and $1.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rupaya has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One Rupaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,882.65 or 2.44963620 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000446 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022715 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Rupaya

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 64,643,788 coins and its circulating supply is 60,457,824 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

