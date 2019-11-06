RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €45.90 ($53.37) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RTL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €51.20 ($59.53).

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

