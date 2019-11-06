RTC Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:RTC)

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) announced a dividend on Monday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RTC Group stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.74) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.48. RTC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.70 ($0.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81.

RTC Group (LON:RTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 3.86 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

RTC Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and conferencing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers managed services; and temporary, permanent, and contingent staffing engineering solutions to a range of industries and clients, including general, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sector.

