RTC Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:RTC)

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) announced a dividend on Monday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RTC Group stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.74) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.48. RTC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.70 ($0.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81.

RTC Group (LON:RTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 3.86 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

RTC Group Company Profile

RTC Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and conferencing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers managed services; and temporary, permanent, and contingent staffing engineering solutions to a range of industries and clients, including general, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sector.

Dividend History for RTC Group (LON:RTC)

