Royal Bank of Canada Sells 620 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth about $8,449,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 317,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $379.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 2.36. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.40 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.