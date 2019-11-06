Royal Bank of Canada Sells 12,067 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,067 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,116,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,008,000 after buying an additional 49,508,749 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 392.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 514,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after buying an additional 410,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,350,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,488,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 33,372.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 166,197 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BBCA opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66.

