Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 1,057 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 226.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,679,000 after buying an additional 265,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 508.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 201,441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,652,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after buying an additional 69,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,764,000 after buying an additional 36,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

