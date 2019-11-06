Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to Sector Perform

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

NYSE DOOR opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.36. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.61.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $552.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.92 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

