Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 39,674 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

DCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $124,930.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,795.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $153,295 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.84. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 6.84%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

