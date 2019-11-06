Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 363 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,575,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSEU stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.