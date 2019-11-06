Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Lowers Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for about 2.9% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in Cintas by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Cintas by 229.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cintas by 2.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $287.00 price objective (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Cintas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.40.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.97. 16,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.71 and its 200-day moving average is $246.94. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $2.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

