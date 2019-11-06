Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Acquires 267 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $5,725,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $410,358.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,414 shares of company stock valued at $22,704,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.85. 733,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,354. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.91. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $147.63 and a fifty-two week high of $303.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,199.25, a P/E/G ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.10.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

