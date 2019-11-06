Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Acquires 12 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,313.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 310 shares in the company, valued at $372,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,043 shares of company stock worth $40,364,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,291.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,782. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,236.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,178.62. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,299.31. The company has a market cap of $883.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,460.27.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.