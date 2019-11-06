Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Down 3.4%

Rockfire Resources PLC (LON:ROCK) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), 2,489,545 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.56.

About Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK)

Rockfire Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources. It holds six exploration tenements and three applications for tenements with a total combined area of approximately 976 square kilometers in Papua New Guinea and Australia. The company was formerly known as Papua Mining plc and changed its name to Rockfire Resources plc in June 2018.

