Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RCKT. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

RCKT traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. 195,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,268. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.74.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

