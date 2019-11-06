Robert W. Baird Upgrades Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) to “Neutral”

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price target on Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $971.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.66. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,587,000 after buying an additional 116,009 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 28,276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 103,490 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 185,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 81,434 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

