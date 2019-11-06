Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 164.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 328,490,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,754,868,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230,720 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 207.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,539,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,713 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,387,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,880,000 after purchasing an additional 378,465 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 960,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,368,000 after purchasing an additional 68,649 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 887,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,247,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.51. 3,394,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,175,683. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $113.42 and a twelve month high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

