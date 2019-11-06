Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 4.7% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 target price (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $445.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.30.

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,738. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

