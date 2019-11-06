Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.6% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $211,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $891,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 283.6% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,026 shares of company stock valued at $22,037,406. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,724,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287,538. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $230.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

