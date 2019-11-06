Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Acquires 12,425 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $97.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,616. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $202,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,604. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

