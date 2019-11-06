Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,536,083 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 588,287 shares.The stock last traded at $0.28 and had previously closed at $0.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.18.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

