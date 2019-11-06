RigNet (RNET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) will be announcing its Q3 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). RigNet had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter.

Get RigNet alerts:

Shares of RNET opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. RigNet has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RNET shares. Maxim Group started coverage on RigNet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. National Securities started coverage on RigNet in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.