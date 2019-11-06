Richard D. /Co/ Smith Sells 20,000 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $813,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $76,744.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard D. /Co/ Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 300 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $11,955.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $434.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $96.63 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 49.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMOT shares. BidaskClub raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allied Motion Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

