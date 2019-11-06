Richard D. /Co/ Smith Sells 20,000 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $813,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $76,744.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Richard D. /Co/ Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 13th, Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 300 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $11,955.00.
Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $434.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 49.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMOT shares. BidaskClub raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allied Motion Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.
About Allied Motion Technologies
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.
See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.