Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,437,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,211,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.35 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Korn Ferry and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

