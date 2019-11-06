Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,939 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,697 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $3,151,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 157,790 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 127,575 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $607,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DKS opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $41.53.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Citigroup set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

