Rhumbline Advisers Sells 17,587 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 526,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,587 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Navient were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Navient by 80.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,779,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Navient by 63.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,552 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in Navient by 229.9% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,613,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 52.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,572,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after acquiring an additional 880,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 495.2% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 696,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 579,595 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a current ratio of 13.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.15. Navient Corp has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Navient from $15.75 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

