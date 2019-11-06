Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 382,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $129,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price objective on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

