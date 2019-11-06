Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Shares Up 0.6%

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €111.85 ($130.06) and last traded at €111.05 ($129.13), 97,667 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €110.40 ($128.37).

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHM. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HSBC set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Independent Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €110.57 ($128.57).

The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €111.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

