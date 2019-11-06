Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

REXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Ifs Securities cut Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright cut Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ REXN traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,306. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.34. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

