Reviewing Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) & HENDERSON LD DE/S (NYSE:HLDCY)

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) and HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tejon Ranch and HENDERSON LD DE/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $45.62 million 9.50 $4.26 million N/A N/A HENDERSON LD DE/S $2.80 billion 8.72 $3.98 billion $0.52 9.71

HENDERSON LD DE/S has higher revenue and earnings than Tejon Ranch.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tejon Ranch and HENDERSON LD DE/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A HENDERSON LD DE/S 0 1 0 1 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Tejon Ranch and HENDERSON LD DE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch 9.90% 1.06% 0.88% HENDERSON LD DE/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

HENDERSON LD DE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Tejon Ranch does not pay a dividend. HENDERSON LD DE/S pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HENDERSON LD DE/S has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of HENDERSON LD DE/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats HENDERSON LD DE/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in the land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,197 acres, almonds in 1,966 acres, and pistachios in 1,062 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as permanent crops. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

About HENDERSON LD DE/S

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Store Operation segment operates and manages department stores. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials, as well as disposes leasehold land. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally-friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

