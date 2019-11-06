Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Continental were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 380,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,936 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 68,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Cowen set a $96.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 10,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,981,974. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $93,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,072 shares of company stock valued at $273,416. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $93.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $77.02 and a one year high of $97.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

