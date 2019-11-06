Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,257 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 75.6% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 96,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.68. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.14 and a 52-week high of $96.87.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $342,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,329,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,990 shares of company stock worth $1,960,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 price objective on AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

