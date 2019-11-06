Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 26,566 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,566 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.19% of Primerica worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Primerica by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Primerica by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI opened at $128.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.36. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $132.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.28.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $504.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Primerica’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $239,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,198.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $357,780.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,755.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $929,550. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

