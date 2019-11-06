Research Analysts Set Expectations for Inovalon Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Inovalon in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Inovalon’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 93.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.57. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.92 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Inovalon by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Inovalon by 10.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Inovalon by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Inovalon by 10.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Inovalon by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

