Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Intersect ENT Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intersect ENT in a research report issued on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XENT. BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded Intersect ENT from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.76 million, a P/E ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 133.6% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 106.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

