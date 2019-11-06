Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Habit Restaurants Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:HABT)

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) – Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Habit Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Habit Restaurants’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Habit Restaurants from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HABT opened at $11.09 on Monday. Habit Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 548,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

