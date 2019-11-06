Regis (NYSE:RGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

RGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Regis from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:RGS traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. 614,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Regis has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.27.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $247.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regis will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Lacko purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $104,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Regis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,866,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,580,000 after buying an additional 90,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Regis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,145,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,620,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Regis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 800,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Regis in the third quarter worth about $15,414,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Regis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

