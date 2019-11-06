Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Regenxbio’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RGNX traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.14. 807,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 14.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Regenxbio has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $73.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91.

In other news, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $230,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $563,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,800,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,486 shares of company stock worth $1,191,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI set a $79.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Svb Leerink raised shares of Regenxbio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

