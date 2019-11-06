Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RBC. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Regal Beloit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

RBC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $87.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.59.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 258,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

