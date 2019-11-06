Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.40.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red River Bancshares (RRBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.