Recro Pharma (REPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Recro Pharma has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.06 million. On average, analysts expect Recro Pharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Recro Pharma stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,930. The company has a market capitalization of $353.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REPH shares. Stephens started coverage on Recro Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

