Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $230.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.50.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $214.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -74.61 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.98. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $215.10.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 410.38% and a negative return on equity of 3,282.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $5,456,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,217,637.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,952,150. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,747,000 after acquiring an additional 58,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,062,000 after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 806,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 191,150 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 650,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 231,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

