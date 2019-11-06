RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REAL. National Bank Financial upped their price target on RealReal from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on RealReal from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. RealReal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of REAL traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 273,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,002. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.48. RealReal has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

